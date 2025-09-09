Power, Potholes, and Protest: BJP Turns Up Heat in Chakma Council Area

Aizawl: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a protest on Monday in Chawngte, the headquarters of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), over the recent increase in power tariffs and the worsening condition of roads in the region.
Local BJP leaders led the demonstration, joined by residents from various villages across the CADC area, including Kamalanagar, Borapansury, and Longpuighat. Protesters held placards and shouted slogans, demanding immediate government action.
“The people of CADC are being unfairly burdened. Power supply is irregular, but the bills have gone up by two or three times. This is unacceptable,” said Lalrinzuala Chakma, President of BJP CADC. He added that most families in the area are poor and cannot afford such high electricity charges.
Protesters also highlighted the poor condition of roads across the CADC area. Major routes remain unpaved or severely damaged, making transportation difficult especially during the monsoon season when landslides and flooding are common.
“Ambulances can’t reach some villages in emergencies. Students have to walk for hours because school transport can’t get through,” said Tumpun Chakma, a resident of Kamalanagar.
Following the protest, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the CADC Executive Secretary.
