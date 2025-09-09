Power, Potholes, and Protest: BJP Turns Up Heat in Chakma Council Area

Local BJP leaders led the demonstration, joined by residents from various villages across the CADC area, including Kamalanagar, Borapansury, and Longpuighat. Protesters held placards and shouted slogans, demanding immediate government action.

“The people of CADC are being unfairly burdened. Power supply is irregular, but the bills have gone up by two or three times. This is unacceptable,” said Lalrinzuala Chakma, President of BJP CADC. He added that most families in the area are poor and cannot afford such high electricity charges.