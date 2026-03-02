VP C.P. Radhakrishnan to Attend Mizoram, Tripura University Convocations

Aizawl/Agartala: Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the convocations of two central universities — Mizoram University and Tripura University — on March 7 and 8, officials said on Sunday. According to officials, the Vice-President will address the 20th Convocation of Mizoram University on March 7. The following day, March 8, he will attend and address the 14th Convocation of Tripura University. In Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena chaired a preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the Vice-President’s visit to the state.

During the meeting, representatives of various departments discussed their respective responsibilities and coordinated efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. Key logistical and protocol-related matters concerning the reception and overall schedule were also deliberated upon. The Vice-President will be the chief guest at the 14th Convocation of Tripura University on March 8. A university official said that the convocation ceremony could not be held over the past two years, 2024 and 2025. During the ceremony, certificates, degrees, gold medals and PhD degrees will be conferred upon eligible students. As many as 283 students from various departments will receive gold medals, while 149 research scholars will be awarded PhD degrees at the forthcoming convocation. (IANS)

