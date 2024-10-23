Multiple Trains Canceled As Threat Of Cyclone Dana Looms Large

GUWAHATI: As the threat of Cyclone Dana looms large, the Odisha and the West Bengal governments have begun evacuating people and have decided to shut down educational institutions in vulnerable areas.

Cyclone Dana is expected to hit the coast in the early hours of October 25 with a wind speed of 100- 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The Odisha government plans to re-locate over 10 lakh people from 3,000 townlets in 14 sections to relief camps, with the incoming cyclone likely to affect half of the state's population, as per the news agency PTI.

Cyclone Dana has also disrupted train operations with several getting canceled. Train No. 06087 from Tirunelveli Junction — Shalimar Special scheduled to leave Tirunelveli on October 24 has been cancelled.