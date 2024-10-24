AIACO Nagaland Demands ED Investigation into Government Misappropriation

KOHIMA: The AIACO points out that more than 20 state departments have faced the Comptroller and Auditor General of India's attention due to misappropriation, losses, and theft. The AEACO is asking for further investigation into these cases by the Enforcement Directorate.

The organization has mentioned several of the affected departments in a detailed statement released on Wednesday; these departments include Food and Civil Supplies, School Education, Disaster Management, Public Works, Taxes, Water Resources, Health and Family Welfare, Tourism, and many more.

It also alleges that funds meant for PMAY-G, one which aims at ensuring "housing for all by 2022," have been "totally mis-utilised" and underscored the urgency of this issue and cited that "no amount was given to the beneficiaries under PMAY-G.".

With this in mind, AIACO requested the chief minister to immediately constitute an SIT within 30 days to unravel the facts of the financial scam and bring the perpetrators of the crime to book. However, they said till now, the state government had not taken any step regarding this matter.

The organization asserted that despite the demands for proper investigations time and again, the PMAY-G scheme was implemented without adequate monitoring to see whether the steps were in alignment with the guidelines set forth by the Government of India concerning the welfare of the rural poor.

Repeating the CAG report, the organization mentioned once more that for the fiscal year 2021-22, a total of 61 grants were provided for INR 81.80 crore to 16 departments for which UCs were to be submitted during the year 2022-23.

They have further mentioned that as of March 2022, there were 149 pending submissions of UCs worth INR 316.34 crore up to period of 202a 3.