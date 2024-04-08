Assam Rifles Arrests Two NSCN Cadres in Nagaland, Arunachal Operations

Authorities recovered a homemade .32 mm pistol with the captured insurgent, highlighting the seriousness of the threat.

The captured insurgent and the seized weapons were handed over to the local police in Zunheboto for further investigation and legal action.

At the same time, in another operation in the Kharsang area of the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Rifles units acted decisively to intercept an insurgent associated with NSCN (KYA).

Based on timely intelligence, the operation resulted in the successful capture of the insurgent, who was apprehended with a .32 pistol and ammunition.

Earlier in March, the Assam rifles apprehended an NSCN-KYA cadre in Merangkong area of Nagaland.

Based on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles nabbed the accused and also seized a homemade single-barrel gun from his possession, suggesting harmful intentions.

The apprehended person and the weapon recovered from him have been handed over to the local authorities.