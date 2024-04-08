Assam Rifles Arrests Two NSCN Cadres in Nagaland, Arunachal Operations

GUWAHATI: Assam Rifles has made important progress in stopping insurgent activities in Northeast India through focused operations.
Based on specific intelligence, the Paramilitary force carried out two operations and captured two National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) members in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.
The first operation took place near Project Colony, Zunheboto, in Nagaland with Assam Rifles units taking action on April 6th, 2024.
Intelligence indicated that a member of NSCN (Niki Sumi) was involved in extortion in the area. Quick and coordinated action resulted in the successful capture of this individual.
Authorities recovered a homemade .32 mm pistol with the captured insurgent, highlighting the seriousness of the threat.
The captured insurgent and the seized weapons were handed over to the local police in Zunheboto for further investigation and legal action.
At the same time, in another operation in the Kharsang area of the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Rifles units acted decisively to intercept an insurgent associated with NSCN (KYA).
Based on timely intelligence, the operation resulted in the successful capture of the insurgent, who was apprehended with a .32 pistol and ammunition.
Earlier in March, the Assam rifles apprehended an NSCN-KYA cadre in Merangkong area of Nagaland.
Based on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles nabbed the accused and also seized a homemade single-barrel gun from his possession, suggesting harmful intentions.
The apprehended person and the weapon recovered from him have been handed over to the local authorities.
On March 23, the Rising People’s Party of Nagaland (RPP) issued a warning about Naga armed groups in Burma aligning with the military junta.
The RPP also expressed serious concerns about the impact of these alliances on Burma’s fight for democracy.
The party issued a statement criticizing NSCN-K (Yung Aung) for claiming that the Burmese army plans to draft Naga youths in Burma, calling it concerning.
The party suggested that some NSCN factions in Burma might have a secret agreement with the military junta, which goes against the interest of the Naga people.
