Congress candidate leading over ruling NDPP nominee in Nagaland

KOHIMA: The Congress is leading in Nagaland's sole Lok Sabha seat against the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate by a margin of 19,016 votes.

S. Supongmeren Jamir, who is also the state Congress chief, was ahead against NDPP's Chumben Murry, the consensus candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Alliance (PDA).

Independent aspirant Hayithung Tungoe Lotha is also in the fray. The PDA, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, is running the opposition-less state government. People in the six districts, which have over four lakh voters spread over 738 polling stations, abstained themselves from voting as a response to the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization’s call to boycott the polls to press for its statehood demand for 'Frontier Nagaland Territory'. (IANS)

Also Read: Nagaland: Poll panel urges Naga body not to abstain from local body polls (sentinelassam.com)