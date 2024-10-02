Dimapur Naga Students' Union Demands Strict Action As Drug Abuse Among Youth Increases In Dimapur

DIMAPUR: The Dimapur Naga Students' Union (DNSU) has expressed serious concerns over the rise in drug abuse among students and the youth in and around Dimapur.

The Police Department and various civil society organizations (CSOs) have been relentlessly engaged in its pursuit of battling the growing drug menace in Nagaland.

Despite the uncompromising and hardline approach towards drug abuse adopted in the state, the prevailing situation on the ground remains far from over as the drug usage continues to increase, the Union warned.

This sets a negative precedent in society and poses serious threat to the well-being of all sections of society.