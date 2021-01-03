Dzukou Valley Fire: IAF Resumes Operation, 4 Mi-17 Helicopters Deployed

Kohima: Indian Air Force (IAF) resumed its operation with Mi-17 helicopters equipped with Bambi Bucket to douse the wildfire at Dzukou Valley near Kohima on Sunday.

According to media report four Mi-17 helicopters have been deployed at Dimapur and Rangapahar to tame the massive fire of Dzukou Valley which caught on December 29 last year. " Indian Air Force helicopters resumed Bambi Bucket operations today towards dousing the fire in Dzukou Valley near Kohima. Four Mi-17 helicopters have been deployed at Dimapur & Rangapahar for the task: IAF," tweeted ANI.



Earlier on Friday (January 1) an IAF helicopter was pressed into service to extinguish the fire but after assessing the extent of the fire, IAF decided to deploy three more helicopters on Saturday (January 2). On Saturday as many as 60 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were on placed to extinguish the wildfire in the scenic Dzukou range. Johnny Raungmei, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority said, IAF choppers were also used on Thursday to make an aerial survey of the fire.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called up Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured him of all necessary assistance from the Centre to contain the wildfire which broke out in Dzukou Range in Nagaland.

CM Biren Singh took to Twitter shared the information. He wrote,"Just received a call from Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzukou valley. Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest."

