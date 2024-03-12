Eastern Nagaland shutdown, ENPO demands separate state

Kohima: Normal life was badly hit in six districts of eastern Nagaland on Monday as the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation called an indefinite shutdown in the region to press for its demand for a separate state, officials said. According to police, shops, business establishments, and government and non-government offices, including educational institutions, remained closed and most vehicles were off the roads due to the shutdown called by the ENPO, the apex body of seven Naga tribes in the six districts.

