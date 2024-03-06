NAGALAND: ENPO Declares Public Emergency, Bans Election Campaign

KOHIMA: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has declared a "public emergency" and called for a boycott of elections and campaigns in six eastern districts of the state. This is due to the Union government's delay in offering to create a Frontier Nagaland Territory, which would be an autonomous council for the region.

The decision was made after an extensive coordination meeting on Tuesday in Dimapur, involving tribal bodies and front organizations from the ENPO's eastern districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator.

The ENPO insisted that the Centre should fulfill the people's aspirations, as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, by resolving their concerns before the 2024 Parliamentary elections.