Exploring The Rich Cultural Tapestry: A Deep Dive Into The Tribes of Nagaland

Settled amidst the lush landscapes of India's northeast, Nagaland stands as a testament to cultural diversity and natural beauty. Bordered by the Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Manipur, as well as the Naga Self-Administered Zone of Myanmar's Sagaing Region, this landlocked state is a mosaic of traditions and landscapes.

Its beating heart lies within the bustling twin city of Chümoukedima-Dimapur, while the historic capital of Kohima whispers tales of bygone eras.

Despite its modest size, Nagaland boasts a vibrant population of 1,980,602, scattered across 16,579 square kilometers (6,401 sq mi), as recorded in the 2011 Census of India.

Join us on a journey to explore the tribes of Nagaland, where ancient customs blend seamlessly with the rhythms of modern life, painting a picture of resilience and cultural heritage.