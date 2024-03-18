Nagaland: 12-Hour Shut Down in Tuensang for ENPO Meeting on Frontier Nagaland Issue

KOHIMA: In view of the current public emergency in Eastern Nagaland, the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) has instructed all the guests who are attending the Eastern Nagaland Public Meeting at Tuensang Headquarters to arrive in private vehicles and without personal bodyguards.

Due to the public meeting, all businesses, vehicular traffic, and public movements, including educational institutions will be completely closed within Tuensang town from 6 am to 6 pm on March 19.

However, delegates attending the meeting, as well as medical emergencies and fire and emergency services are exempted from the shutdown.

Meanwhile, ENPO has rejected the legislators’ union’s request to postpone the meeting.