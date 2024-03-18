Nagaland: 12-Hour Shut Down in Tuensang for ENPO Meeting on Frontier Nagaland Issue

KOHIMA: In view of the current public emergency in Eastern Nagaland, the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) has instructed all the guests who are attending the Eastern Nagaland Public Meeting at Tuensang Headquarters to arrive in private vehicles and without personal bodyguards.
Due to the public meeting, all businesses, vehicular traffic, and public movements, including educational institutions will be completely closed within Tuensang town from 6 am to 6 pm on March 19.
However, delegates attending the meeting, as well as medical emergencies and fire and emergency services are exempted from the shutdown.
Meanwhile, ENPO has rejected the legislators’ union’s request to postpone the meeting.
The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) on March 6, declared a "public emergency" and called for a boycott of elections and campaigns in six eastern districts of the state. This is due to the Union government's delay in offering to create a Frontier Nagaland Territory, which would be an autonomous council for the region.
This announcement has prompted a suspension of all state and central government-sponsored constructions until further notice.
In a separate circular, tribal bodies and affiliated organizations, including ENPO, have restated their support for the Chenmoho resolution of February 23, 2024.
They have decided not to take part in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if the Frontier Nagaland Territory issue is not resolved before the announcement of the Election Model Code of Conduct, as assured by the Union Home Minister on December 7, 2023.
The organizations have warned that the people of Eastern Nagaland will not be responsible for any untoward situation.
The decision of public emergency was made after an extensive coordination meeting in Dimapur, involving tribal bodies and front organizations from the ENPO's eastern districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator.
The ENPO insisted that the Centre should fulfill the people's aspirations, as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, by resolving their concerns before the 2024 Parliamentary elections.
