Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority Bill likely to be tabled on Sept 1 assembly session: CM Rio

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday expressed confidence that the revised Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Bill will be tabled in the upcoming state Assembly session beginning September 1 and could be passed by September 3.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a programme here, Rio said the State Cabinet recently held discussions with the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) and legislators from the Eastern Nagaland region to address legal and constitutional issues that had earlier stalled the Bill.

The FNTA Bill was deferred by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly in March after concerns were raised over the State Government's authority to delegate legislative powers to another body. The State's Advocate General had also opined that legislative powers could not be conferred on the proposed authority through State legislation.

The Chief Minister said the State Government subsequently worked on a revised arrangement in consultation with the ENPO, while also seeking legal opinion and exploring possible solutions to address the constitutional concerns. According to Rio, the revised proposal was discussed with the ENPO and Eastern Nagaland legislators, who have agreed to the proposed arrangement.

"We have sent that letter to the MHA, and we will be tabling this on the 1st September Assembly, and hopefully we will pass it on the 3rd," Rio said.

The FNTA proposal stems from the Memorandum of Agreement signed on February 5, 2026, between the Government of India, the Nagaland Government and the ENPO. The proposed authority is intended to provide a special institutional arrangement for the six districts of Eastern Nagaland while remaining within the State of Nagaland.

On the Naga Political Issue, Rio said the process towards elevating the Naga political dialogue to a higher political level is underway, reiterating the State Government's stand that negotiations should be held with representatives who have the authority and mandate of the Government of India.

Responding to a query on the status of the resolution adopted at the September 12, 2024 Consultative Meeting, Rio recalled that the meeting had brought together more than 300 stakeholders, including tribal bodies, civil society organisations, churches, students, government officers, legislators, parliamentarians, senior citizens and political parties.

He said one of the key resolutions adopted at the meeting was that, as the Naga issue is a political issue, the negotiations should be taken up at the highest political level with representatives empowered to take decisions on behalf of the Government of India.

"The Naga issue is a political issue. Therefore, the negotiations should be at the highest political level and with people who have the authority and mandate of the Government," Rio said. The Chief Minister said the resolution was subsequently endorsed by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) during its meeting on September 1, 2025, reaffirming the State Government's position.

Rio said the matter was later taken up with the Union Home Minister, following which discussions were held on the proposed engagement of a Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in the process. According to the Chief Minister, the development has since been communicated to the Naga political groups engaged in negotiations, and the matter is currently under process.

"We stand by what we are handling, and I hope people understand this," Rio added.

The Chief Minister further informed that the upcoming two-day Assembly session will also take up discussions on the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and other government business. He said that the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act would not be part of the business scheduled for the session. (ANI)

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