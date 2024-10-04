Arunachal: School Headmaster Arrested for Sending Explicit Messages to Minor Girls

ITANAGAR: Authorities arrested the headmaster of the government secondary school at Gautampur in Diyun, Changlang district, for alleged sexual harassment of minor students.

According to reports, the police received a joint complaint from Muhammad Asgar Ali on October 2 that he was sending explicit messages to the students on WhatsApp.

The FIR states that the headmaster has been running the school for many years and due to harassment by him a large number of girls left the school in the past.

The girls were reportedly studying in Class 9 and 10. As stated in the FIR, along with calling them at his official residence by accepting their request for aid in terms of financial assistance and getting promotion in exams, the headmaster had sent inappropriate messages.

Changlang district Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said here today that the headmaster was arrested on Thursday for alleged sexual harassment of minor girls and a case had been registered.

Ali is an outfit of Jammu and Kashmir. He was already posted at a school in Gautampur. It is scheduled that the Deputy Director of School Education has ordered his transfer on October 1 to GSS Yankang. Ironically, a day prior to this transfer, four more female students lodged a FIR against him at the Diyun Police Station.

The very first complaint against Ali was lodged on September 20, 2024; however, it was more than 12 days since the complaint was filed, and nothing concrete was done, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of the education department in Changlang district.

So far, five female students have lodged complaints. The question is whether this reflects the failure of the education system or some deeper issue. In this regard, the question in the minds of the public is who is screening Md. Azghar Ali and why the authorities delayed the necessary steps in his case.