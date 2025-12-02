‘Glorious Naga culture widely admired’, says PM Modi on Nagaland Statehood Day

KOHIMA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day and expressed hope that the northeastern state continues to advance on the path of prosperity and progress.

Taking to X, he said, "Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their Statehood Day. The glorious Naga culture, rooted in service, courage and compassion, is widely admired. The people of Nagaland have distinguished themselves across many fields. May the state keep moving ahead with prosperity and progress in the years ahead."

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also shared his wishes on social media on the Statehood Day.

"We honour our leaders who safeguarded our rights & identity, & the visionaries who shaped our future. Let us work together for a prosperous, inclusive, & sustainable Nagaland, reaffirming our commitment to its progress & well-being," Rio posted on X. (IANS)

