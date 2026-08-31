ILP must protect Nagaland’s identity while enabling progress: CM Rio

DIMAPUR: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has said that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system should not remain merely a regulatory mechanism but evolve into an effective instrument to protect the state’s identity, land, culture and indigenous rights while promoting development and economic opportunities.

Addressing a national seminar on the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act, 1873, at the Town Hall here on Saturday, Rio stressed the need for an effective and humane ILP policy that balances the protection of indigenous interests with legitimate economic activities and progress.

“We have to bring a system of using this BEFR 1873 which will protect Indian citizens, indigenous Nagas, and mutual interest for economic development,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that Nagaland should not isolate itself but learn from best practices and find ways to complement one another.

Rio noted that the state government’s decision to extend the ILP system to Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland districts was challenged before the Gauhati High Court, which upheld the government’s decision.

Terming the verdict a “big victory for Nagas”, the Chief Minister said it underlined the constitutional significance of Article 371A, which provides special safeguards to Nagaland.

Referring to the BEFR Act, Rio said its provisions relating to the protection of immovable property should be used judiciously and should not be misused to harm others.

He also said that the state’s leaders, while signing the 16-Point Agreement, had ensured the continuation of the Act in Nagaland.

Customary laws, land and its resources, and religious practices recognised under Article 371A must be protected without being misused, he added.

Meanwhile, the Inner Line Regulation Commission (ILRC) of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) submitted a representation to the Chief Minister, seeking the constitution of an autonomous Nagaland Inner Line Regulation Commission through legislation.

The proposed body, the NSF said, should have powers to formulate rules and regulations for the stringent enforcement and smooth implementation of the ILP system.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who also addressed the seminar, raised questions over the Constitutional validity of restrictions on the movement of Indian citizens under the ILP system.

Referring to Article 29 of the Constitution, he said every community has the right to preserve its language, script and culture, while citizens also enjoy the fundamental right to move freely throughout India.

Bhushan added that restrictions on the entry of outsiders through the ILP system could conflict with the constitutional guarantee of free movement, even as the mechanism remains in force in several Northeastern states. (IANS)

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