Gauhati High Court: Stray Cattle, Dogs Cannot Remain on Roads

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has issued directions to prevent stray cattle and dogs from remaining on highways across the region, after directives issued by the Supreme Court of India.

The court has reportedly instructed the governments of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Tripura to take necessary measures to keep stray cattle and dogs off major roads and highways.

The move comes amid concerns over the risks posed by stray animals to road users. Cattle and dogs wandering or remaining on busy highways can cause sudden obstructions and increase the likelihood of accidents, particularly for motorists travelling at high speeds.

The latest directions seek to ensure that authorities take effective steps to prevent animals from occupying highways and other major roads. The concerned state governments are expected to implement measures in accordance with the court’s instructions.

The issue has also highlighted the need for better management of stray animals and coordinated action by local police. The directions are aimed at improving road safety and protecting both motorists and animals from accidents.