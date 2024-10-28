Indian Army Celebrates 78th Infantry Day in Manipur and Nagaland

GUWAHATI: The Indian Army marked the 78th Infantry Day, or Shaurya Diwas, with respectful ceremonies at the Leimakhong Military Station in Manipur and the Zakhama Military Station in Nagaland.

This day honors the Indian Army's successful landing at the Srinagar Airfield on October 27, 1947, which was key in stopping the invasion of Kashmir by Pakistani tribal forces, according to a press release from the PRO and spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence in Manipur, Nagaland, and Southern Arunachal Pradesh.

The ceremonies included laying wreaths at war memorials in both places to honor the bravery and sacrifices of fallen Infantry soldiers. A special documentary was also shown, highlighting the Infantry Corps' contributions to various operations and their important role in protecting the nation.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Red Shield Division, along with officers, junior commissioned officers, soldiers, and veterans, honored those who have served, representing the strong connection between different generations of soldiers and their steadfast commitment to duty.

This event serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the Infantry for the country and the continued dedication of both current and former soldiers.

Meanwhile, A senior Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientist would tag Amur falcons in Manipur's Tamenglong district with satellite transmitters early next month to analyze the migratory routes of the raptors, forest officials said.

These majestic birds (Falco Amurensis), known as 'Akhuaipuina' (or 'Kahuaipuina') in Manipur and 'Molulem' in neighboring Nagaland, embark on an incredible long-distance journey, traveling up to 22,000 km in a single year, all the way from eastern Asia to South Africa, and back during early autumn.

The long-distance migratory birds, a little smaller than the size of a pigeon, belonging to the falcon family, as in previous years, have now landed in large numbers in the forest-rich Tamenglong district.