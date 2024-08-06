Indian Army strengthens bond of friendship with North-Eastern States

Nagaland: Indian Army is a steadfast ally to the diverse communities of the North-Eastern states, forging deep bond of friendship through a wide array of impactful initiatives across the region. In Assam, Army’s friendly overture was showcased by providing infrastructure support and educational facilities, medical assistance, organizing cultural exchange programs and sports events and promoting women empowerment initiatives. Operation Sadbhavana spearheaded numerous construction projects, including the development of toilet blocks, open-air gyms, and computer labs, significantly enhancing local infrastructure and educational facilities. Medical camps provided essential healthcare to thousands, while national integration tours for students and teachers promoted cultural exchange and unity. Army’s socio-cultural programmes, sports events, and women empowerment initiatives, suchas multi-utility and stitching centres, have strengthened community bonds and fostered self-reliance among women, stated a press release. The press release further said, Manipur witnessed the Army’s commitment of friendship through various initiatives such as medical assistance, nurturing of young minds, organizing community events, promoting consciousness for environment protection and providing relief assistance to displaced people. As part of initiatives, Medical and Dental camps were organized, special assistance were provided on World Mother’s Day. The felicitation of young achievers, guidance sessions for Agniveer aspirants and NEET qualifiers underscored the Army’s role in nurturing future generations. Community events like friendly football matches and tree plantation drives promoted health, peace, and environmental consciousness, while the provision of relief material and celebrations on Republic Day fostered goodwill and patriotic spirit among displaced persons and villagers.

In Nagaland, the bond of friendship was manifested through different community development activities. Transformation of a unused infrastructure to a community hall, vocational training for women and the establishment of a computer training center exemplified the Army’s focus on community development and empowerment.

