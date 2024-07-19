Indian Army conducts mock drill on disaster in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Tawang brigade of the Indian Army on Thursday conducted a comprehensive mock exercise focused on disaster preparedness, specifically targeting rescue and relief operations in scenarios resembling flash floods.

Along with the Army, personnel from Paramilitary forces including, 38th BN SSB, 4th Bn ITBP, state fire services, state police, and members of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), actively participated in the exercise, an official release said here.

The exercise took place at Mentsang Rong, a tributary of the Tawang Chhu River which had a history of devastating flash floods in 1988, claiming several lives and properties. Brigadier V S Rajput personally supervised the exercise.

During a briefing at the Tawang Army headquarters the previous evening, he emphasized on the geographical vulnerability of Tawang to flash floods and landslides due to its hilly terrain.

He also underscored the importance of readiness among the Indian Army, central armed police forces and state police to swiftly respond to such emergencies.

Highlighting the dual priority of ensuring personal safety and providing humanitarian assistance, Brigadier Rajput stressed on the critical role of coordinated training exercises with civil authorities. He emphasized that effective disaster management hinges on meticulous planning and swift execution, minimizing casualties and property damage.

The mock exercise encompassed simulations of rescue and relief operations in scenarios involving mudslides, floods, and landslides. The day concluded with a thorough debriefing session to review performance and identify areas for improvement in readiness and response strategies, the release added.

