Japan To Spotlight Cultural Ties As Partner Country For 25th Hornbill Festival In Nagaland

KOHIMA: Japan has been officially announced as the Partner Country for the 25th edition of Nagaland’s iconic Hornbill Festival. The decision was confirmed during a meeting at Nagaland House in Delhi on November 19, attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, senior state officials, and Japanese Embassy representatives, including Deputy Chief of Mission Takashi Ariyoshi and First Secretary Mayumi Tsubakimoto.

As per the PRO Delhi, Japan's involvement will encompass cultural demonstrations, workshops aimed at enhancing capacity, and sessions for exchanging skills in traditional handicrafts and bamboo goods. These activities will give the festival a distinctively international feel by showcasing well-known Japanese specialists, master craftspeople, and internationally acclaimed performers.

Chief Minister Rio thanked Japan for its cooperation, highlighting how it could improve bilateral relations and cultural ties. In order to further solidify Japan's commitment to the event, he also mentioned Toyota's continued support through the Task Force for Music & Arts.