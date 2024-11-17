Naga Hoho Urges GoI and NSCN (IM) to Resolve Differences for Inclusive Political Settlement

KOHIMA: The Naga Hoho has appealed to the Government of India (GoI) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) [NSCN (IM)] to set aside differences and hasten a resolution to the long-standing Naga political issue.

The apex Naga body underlined the urgency involved in achieving a political settlement that upholds the rights and aspirations of the Naga people in a statement issued by its president, Sulanthung Lotha.

The Naga Hoho hailed the landmark Framework Agreement of 2015 between the Union Government and the NSCN (IM) under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Doing so marked the end of an interregnum of 21 years of negotiations and over 80 rounds of talks initiated by the 1997 ceasefire agreement ending six decades of insurgency and political restiveness since India gained independence in 1947.

More than 27 years of truce extensions and sustained engagement by four prime ministers in power have led Naga Hoho to opine that little headway has been made toward a tangible outcome. Successive governments only promised during negotiations, which Naga people lay at the door of "insincerity" by the GoI.

Reiterating that political settlement remains the only solution to safeguard the rights of the Naga people and unite them under one umbrella, the Naga Hoho urged the negotiating parties to work towards an "inclusive and honorable" solution accommodating the aspirations of all the stakeholders.

The organization further appealed to Naga political groups to unite and present a common front to expedite the peace process. Public participation was considered indispensable with Naga Hoho encouraging citizens to air views and actively become participants in helping shape a shared political destiny.

We should not be mute spectators at this hour, nor create roadblocks for those working towards a solution," the statement read. In a direct appeal to Prime Minister Modi, the Naga Hoho sought fulfillment of commitments made under the Framework Agreement. It hoped that the BJP-led government would honor its promise and deliver an "honorable settlement" by Christmas this year.

Finally admitting that it had been a challenge, Naga Hoho described the BJP government as a "flickering ray of hope" toward achieving a lasting resolution to the protracted conflict.

The Naga Hoho points out that the resolution of the Naga issue involves mutual trust, inclusivity, and true commitment from all parties. It urges the GoI to respect this effort to bridge the differences between the two parties and increase sensitivity towards the aspirations of the people of Nagaland.

As the negotiations continue, the Naga Hoho’s appeal highlights the urgency of addressing this decades-old issue to ensure peace, stability, and progress for the Naga community.