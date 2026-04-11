Koridang By-Election: 82% Turnout Recorded, NPP Seeks Repoll at One Booth

KOHIMA: Over 82 per cent of eligible voters turned out for the by-election to the Koridang Assembly constituency in Nagaland's Mokokchung district, election officials confirmed on Friday.

Of the 22,390 eligible voters, 82.21 per cent cast their ballots across 30 polling stations on Thursday — a creditable figure, though lower than the 88.06 per cent turnout recorded during the 2023 Assembly elections, when the voter base stood at 21,740.

Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bhagyashree Banayat said the polling process was completed without incident.

Following the close of polling, all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units were secured in designated strong rooms — a process conducted in the presence of candidates or their representatives, Central Observers from the Election Commission of India, and was fully videographed.

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