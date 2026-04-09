Nagaland: Koridang bypoll turns into multi-cornered contest

Kohima: The by-election to the Koridang Assembly constituency in Nagaland's Mokokchung district on Thursday has turned into a keen multi-cornered contest, with two veteran leaders and four first-time candidates in the fray. The by-election was necessitated by the demise of sitting MLA Imkong L. Imchen, who passed away on November 11, 2024, at a private hospital in Guwahati after a brief illness at the age of 75.

The ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) has fielded Daochier I. Imchen of the BJP as its consensus candidate. He is the son of the late legislator. Other prominent candidates include I. Abenjang of the National People's Party (NPP) and T. Chalukumba Ao of the Congress.

Three Independent candidates -- Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang Kichu and Major Toshikaba (Retd) -- have also entered the contest, further intensifying the electoral battle.

Congress candidate Chalukumba Ao has contested three times earlier (2013, 2018 and 2023) but lost on all occasions, while Major Toshikaba (Retd) had narrowly lost the 2023 election as a candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF). A seasoned politician, the late Imchen had an illustrious electoral career, having been elected to the Nagaland Assembly five times -- first as an Independent in 2003, then on NPF tickets in 2008, 2013 and 2018, before winning on a BJP ticket in 2023.

The constituency has a total of 22,390 eligible voters, including 11,013 women.

Campaigning for the Koridang Assembly by-election, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, ended on Tuesday amid a tense atmosphere following reports of violence on April 5 and 6. According to a police official, at least one person was killed, several others were injured, multiple vehicles were damaged, and 16 individuals were detained in connection with poll campaign-related violence. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from different locations, prompting authorities to impose a night curfew in three villages under the constituency.

Senior leaders from major political parties actively campaigned for their candidates. National People's Party President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma campaigned for his party's nominee, while BJP leaders, led by Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, rallied behind Imchen, the PDA consensus candidate. Congress leaders, including in-charge for the state Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and state President S. Supongmeren Jamir, who is also a Lok Sabha member, canvassed for Chalukumba Ao. (IANS)

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