Koridang Bye-Election Records 81% Turnout in Nagaland's Mokokchung District

The bye-election for the Koridang Assembly constituency in Nagaland's Mokokchung district recorded a voter turnout of around 81 percent on Thursday, with officials confirming that polling passed off without any untoward incident.

Of the 22,390 eligible voters in the constituency, a significant majority exercised their franchise across 30 polling stations spread through the mountainous segment.

Voting began at 7 AM and continued at most stations until 4 PM without interruption. At a few polling booths, however, voting extended beyond the scheduled closing time to allow voters already in queue to cast their ballots.

Election officials confirmed that no incidents were reported from any part of the Koridang Assembly segment throughout the day.

Officials noted that the 81 percent figure is likely to increase marginally once complete reports are received from all 30 polling stations, suggesting the final turnout number could be slightly higher.

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