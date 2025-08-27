Landslide disrupts traffic on key National Highway in Nagaland

KOHIMA: Huge landslides between Nagaland capital Kohima and the state’s Wokha town totally blocked vehicular movement on the National Highway 2 (NH-2) on Monday, officials said.

A Nagaland government official said that massive landslides, triggered by continuous rainfall since Sunday night, blocked the busy route as huge boulders fell onto the highway from the hills.

Several passenger vehicles and goods trucks were stranded for hours on both sides of the affected highway. According to the official, no casualties have been reported so far.

Teams from the district administration, police, and Public Works Department have rushed to the spot, but the engineers and workers are facing huge troubles to clear the road as rains and mudslides continue. Efforts are being made for the movement of light vehicles through alternative routes, the official said. The Kohima–Wokha portion of the NH-2 connects several districts, including Tseminyu, Wokha, Pughoboto subdivision under Zunheboto, and Mokokchung, with the state capital.

The Kohima–Wokha route also serves as the main route to ferry goods and essential commodities, as the NH-2 connects with Assam’s Dibrugarh and Mizoram’s Tuipang. The NH-2 is also a vital route between Nagaland and neighbouring Manipur.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang, accompanied by officials from the Public Works Department and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), recently visited the NH-2 and reviewed the road conditions.

Chief Minister Rio earlier held a meeting with, and wrote letters subsequently to, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, demanding the improvements of the National Highways in the northeastern state. (IANS)

