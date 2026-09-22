Meghalaya 2028: NPP Questions BJP’s CM Face, Dismisses Leadership Claim

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: National People's Party (NPP) Working President and Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak on Monday sought to play down the BJP's assertion that it would lead the next government in Meghalaya in 2028, indicating that the State BJP does not, as of now, have a Chief Ministerial face to anchor such a claim. Marak said electoral outcomes would ultimately be determined by the people and expressed confidence that the NPP would work towards retaining its position as the single-largest party in the next Assembly elections. He also attributed the NPP's prospects to the performance of the government and the leadership provided by Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad K Sangma.

Asked whether the BJP's growing presence in Meghalaya, including its expected expansion in the Assembly following the reported movement of eight UDP legislators, could affect the NPP's prospects, Marak said the party was not taking the 2028 election lightly but remained confident about its position.

Talking to Media persons, the NPP leader said, "In 2028, I don't see any, let's see. I don't have any reservation as it is the people of the state who will decide. It's a matter to be seen if BJP will come up in Meghalaya. We don't feel threat, in politics every elections is different where we have to put in our effort, put in our strategy, we take any elections, even 2028 elections also is a matter of concern for us, even we are in the government we are working closely with the people. Definitely on the performance of the government, performance of our leadership, I would say that we are hoping to come up as a single largest party in the next election also."

On the BJP's claim that it would form the next government in Meghalaya, Marak said political assertions alone could not determine the outcome of an election and stressed that voters would decide which party would govern the State.

Asked about BJP led govt in Meghalaya, the NPP leader said, "Anybody can claim anything in Meghalaya, that doesnot means that people will grant them that, it is the people who will be choosing which party to govern them. The kind of leadership that Conrad Sangma has given, people have seen that. Any party who would have to govern the state needs to provide a good leadership that Conrad is giving, so therefore, I don't see BJP leader Government in Meghalaya."

The NPP leader also rejected reports of discontent among sections of the party's leadership in Garo Hills amid speculation surrounding the reported move of eight sitting UDP legislators towards the BJP. Asked about rumours that some NPP leaders from Garo Hills were dissatisfied with Sangma's leadership, Marak said, "I don't have that information with me. Why would any NPP leaders would be not satisfied with Conrad Sangma's leadership."

He added, "The kind of leadership that he has given, the change that Meghalaya is seeing now."

Defending the government's performance record across the State, Marak said, "Now, the changed in every constituency of Meghalaya and also seen in Garo Hills why would any NPP legislators would be not have any good feel in our leaders Leadership?" He further said, "Definitely not."

On the reports, he added, "It's a speculation."

Marak also sought to separate the reported political realignment within the UDP from the NPP's electoral position, particularly in the Garo Hills. Asked whether the BJP's efforts to woo UDP legislators could affect the NPP, he said, "I don't think because Udp basically is in Khasi and Jaintia Hills, they don't have legislators in Garo Hills, even in Khasi Jaintia Hills also it will not effect NPP."

On claims by some political leaders that the BJP could eventually displace the NPP, Marak said the evolving political situation, including the scrutiny surrounding the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and the parliamentary committee process, would have to be watched.

"I don't see any such change of leadership because NPP Itself is having 33 numbers now, so Therefore, I don't see any kind of a change in leadership as of now," he added.

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