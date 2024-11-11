Naga Political Icon SC Jamir Calls for Unity to End Decades-Long Stalemate

KOHIMA: At 93, Dr SC Jamir remains an influential figure in Naga politics, with nearly 70 years of experience. As the last living member of the Naga People’s Convention (NPC), he played a central role in the historic 16-Point Agreement, a document signed with the Indian government in 1960 that laid the groundwork for the creation of the Nagaland state.

Recently, Dr. Jamir revealed details of the November 6 meeting he had with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. His initiative did refer to the delay in the settlement of the long-pending Naga political issues. He said that Shah restated the stand of his government when he declared that the NSCN(I-M) demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution was "not possible or negotiable.".

According to Dr Jamir, this issue of a flag and constitution did not come under the ambit of the 2015 FA that was signed between the NSCN (I-M) and New Delhi. Meanwhile, the NNPGs welcome the 2017 Agreed Position, of which they agreed with New Delhi. Interestingly, neither of the agreements incorporated the integration of Naga-dominated regions; it is all about the intent of the Indian government to retain national sovereignty.

Now, reflecting on historical negotiations, Jamir recalled how Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru clarified during talks with the NPC that under Articles 3 and 4 of the Indian Constitution, the creation of a new state, or integration of territories, would require consensus among affected states. He further pointed out that when the Naga leaders sought the support of the Naga communities in Manipur for their claims, they were met with resistance as evident in the response at a rally in Ukhrul, where the Nagas based in Manipur refused to join Nagaland. He also pointed out that the elected Naga representatives in Manipur never pursued integration within the state assembly.

On the NSCN(I-M) recent call for third-party intervention, it was shocking for Dr. Jamir as that group has been in dialogue with Indian interlocutors for a long, leading to FA of 2015. Dr. Jamir also condemned recent posts targeting him that are defamatory and says that such actions are the result of divisive elements within Naga society.

Dr. Jamir is concerned with the multiplication of Naga factions to nearly 26 and believes that this kind of fragmentation doesn't contribute to unity or development in the political movement of Naga nationalism. He refers to it as a "tragedy" and appeals to Naga leaders to seek unity.

He looks at the future and hopes that at this juncture there is a critical role to be played by the state government of Nagaland. He encouraged state authorities to reassert their constitutional authority to stabilize the situation and discharge their duties to the people of Nagaland.