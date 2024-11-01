Nagaland: 11 Women Honored at 7th Annual Dr. Toshevi Sümi Totimi MBBS Award Ceremony

KOHIMA: The 7th annual Dr. Toshevi Sümi Totimi MBBS Award ceremony was held in the conference hall of Putuonuo Hospital, Kohima, to honor eleven inspiring women who got the MBBS seats from the NEET 2024 examination.

Ovitoli Sumi, Leah A Yeputhomi, Qhemi Yeptho, Anguvili Swu, Tonanili Achumi, Estina Chishi, Lito Swu, Ninu V Aye, Khekali Achumi, Kili V Awomi, and Eurica Sumi were honored with the award.

The ceremony was characterized by heart-wrenching speeches and a sense of shared achievement among the awardees and attendees.

Ninu V Aye spoke on behalf of the honored women, expressing gratitude and reflecting on the journey that brought each of them to this milestone. President of the Sümi Totimi Hoho, Piholi Swunetho, encouraged and thanked the gathering with words of appreciation, while Associate Pastor Women SBCK, Kuholi Chishi, prayed for the future success and well-being of the awardees.

The event was attended by 70 guests who witnessed a moving Thanksgiving song by Kivito Achumi that added to the celebratory atmosphere.

The Dr. Toshevi Sümi Totimi MBBS Award was established by the pioneering first woman doctor from the Sümi tribe of Nagaland, Dr. Toshevi Keditsu Sema, who had completed her MBBS in 1977 from Guwahati Medical College.

It is an annual award which will be provided by the Keditsu Foundation that, along with Sümi Totimi Hoho, Nagaland, seeks to provide young women of Sümi descent with a reward while being a part of MBBS after entering into NEET.

Apart from the same certificate, all the recipients of these awards get a monetary prize of Rs. 2,00,000 to enable them to enter the medical profession. Till now 54 women have received those awards for their exemplary services, and for encouraging and influencing generations to pursue careers in medicine.

According to the organizers of this award ceremony, this award-giving process is not only a gesture to pay homage to the success of young women but also a testament to the good name of Dr. Toshevi Keditsu Sema, who devoted herself to advocating for community healthcare.