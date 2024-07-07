Nagaland: 19 councillors take oath of affirmation as members of Kohima Municipal Council

KOHIMA: Seven female and twelve male councillors took the oath of affirmation as members of the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) on Friday at the Capital Convention Centre Kohima, Nagaland.

Deputy Commissioner Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant IAS, administered the Oath of Affirmation to the 19 newly elected members of the Kohima Municipal Council. Nagaland Minister for Women Resource Development and Horticulture, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, acknowledged and congratulated all the elected councilors who have gotten the mandate of the electorates of the respective wards.

"With much hurdle, our state government passed the Municipal Act with 33 per cent Reservation for Women on November 9, 2023 and has successfully conducted the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Elections in the state after two decades under the abled leadership of Chief Minister Niephiu Rio," Kruse said.

Stating that as councilors of Kohima Municipal Council they have a great responsibility ahead and as mandated by the citizens of the 19 wards, they represent the people in the municipality with other councilors in the best interest of the community.

As councilors, you are expected to be the bridge between the community and the council," the Minister added.

Kruse also stated that as councilors, they are expected to observe and follow basic and general principles, and expected to work with integrity and a vision to set Kohima as a model municipal Council, further adding that as councilors, they are the representative decision-makers of the ward, provide services and facilities in a fair and sustainable way and also plan at the local level for the development and future needs of the area. Kruse assured that the government would extend all possible assistance to develop and uplift the people and municipality. (ANI)

Also Read: Nagaland: PDA Government Remains Intact Amid ULB Polls, Asserts Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along (sentinelassam.com)