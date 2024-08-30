Nagaland: African Swine Fever Hits Kohima District

KOHIMA: In a major development, African swine fever (ASF) was detected in Thizama Village under Chiephobozou block in Nagaland's Kohima district.

Kohima deputy commissioner Kumar Ramnikant designated 1 km radius of the infected village as an infected zone after the disease was detected.

In addition to it, a 10 km radius from the infected premises, covering a 9 km radius outside the infected zone, has been declared as a surveillance zone.

A ban on slaughter, import and export of pigs and piglets was also put in place by the DC.

He urged the public to comply with these restrictions so that the disease could be contained at the earliest.