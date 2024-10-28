Nagaland: Army Officer Rescues Two Children from Drowning

KOHIMA: An army officer at Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur, Nagaland, saved two young boys from drowning in the Dhansiri River on Sunday afternoon.

The boys, aged 5 to 6 years, were playing by the river when they accidentally fell into the deep, muddy water. As they struggled to stay afloat, the current began pulling them downstream.

Just near him, a woman along with the boys was crying for help. He instantly rushed into action without bothering about his safety.

The boy was a good swimmer and he plunged himself into the river. As he was swimming, mud and thick plants blocked the way, and strong currents were pushing him back but he managed to bring both the boys safely back to the shore.

The boys left unscathed and returned to their families soon thereafter. Residents and eye-witnesses hailed the bravery and quick thinking of Major Attri that averted a potential tragedy, Defence PRO said.

Meanwhile, Dimapur Police arrested three configurations of NSCN- K (Khango) for the alleged assault and robbery of a B.Com. A second-year student from Dimapur Government College. According to reports, the incident took place in the Thakur Bari area of Dimapur, Nagaland, on October 10.

The assaulted student filed a written FIR on October 10 at Suburban Police Station stating that he was intercepted in the Thakur Bari Area by three unknown culprits roughly at 3:50 am while he was on his way to take part in a marathon event.

The culprits reportedly stopped the student near the Thakur Bari area. They reportedly assaulted him and also took away his mobile phone along with all the cash he had. The accused could run away with the particulars a little after snatching and before any help could reach there.