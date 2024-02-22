Tripura: Tragic Road Rage Incident Claims Life in Khowai, Leaving Ten Others Severely Injured

AGARTALA: A heartbreaking accident struck Khowai district in Tripura. A passenger auto and a pick-up truck crashed, killing one and injuring ten. This unfortunate event at Sonatola village happened on a rainy Thursday making the rescue and medical response more challenging.
Police sources say the accident was caused by the heavy rain. The auto and truck collided, injuring ten people, and tragically one person died. The injured were quickly sent to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala for urgent medical care.
An officer explained, "During heavy rain in Khowai this afternoon, one passenger auto and one pick-up truck met with an accident. In this, 10 persons were injured, and one died on the spot. After the incident, we shifted one person to Khowai where the lady was declared dead, and the rest of them were referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala. Due to the rain, the auto driver somehow collided with the pick-up truck, and then it turned turtle. Around six persons were inside the auto."
Tripura's Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, expressed his condolences on the social media platform X, formerly named Twitter. Dr. Saha said, "An unfortunate accident took place between a passenger auto and a mini truck at Sonatola Tri-Junction area in Khowai district today. In this incident, one passenger died, and eleven people were injured, out of which nine people are undergoing treatment at Agartala GB Hospital as their condition is critical. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Also, gave proper instructions to the doctors on duty to treat the injured."
Kakali Debbarma, Payel Debbarma, and Mahek Debbarma were some of the identified victims of the tragic accident. Others included Samir Debbarma, Rustam Debbarma, and Lokesh Debbarma. Manimala Debbarma, Manoj Debbarma, and Bindu Debbarma also sadly lost their lives. The community is grieving this tragedy. Everyone is hoping for a quick healing for the survivors who got hurt.
