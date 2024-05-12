Nagaland Assembly speaker Sharingain Longkumer becomes new CPA India Region Zone-III chairman

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) speaker, Sharingain Longkumer has been elected as the new chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region Zone III and NERIPSTR president succeeding Arunachal Pradesh Assembly speaker Passang Dorjee Sona.

Longkumer’s name was proposed by Sikkim speaker Arun Kumar Upreti and supported by Tripura speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen at the joint meeting of the executive committee, CPA, India Region, Zone III, and the executive council, NERIPSTR held in the new assembly building of Assam Legislative Assembly at Guwahati on Friday.

During the handing and taking over ceremony, Longkumer extended gratitude for the support and opportunity to serve the association. He also reflected on the milestones achieved under the leadership of the outgoing chairman Sona.

Earlier, Sona expressed deep gratitude to all the speakers, deputy speakers, officers, and officials of Northeastern states for their cooperation during his five-year tenure.

"It's been an honour serving as chairman of CPA India Region Zone-III and NERIPSTR president for the past five years. Huge thanks to all speakers, deputy speakers, and officers from Northeastern states for their dedication and collaboration. Together, we've achieved so much, and I look forward to seeing the continued progress ahead,” said Sona. He congratulated the new chairman and exuded hope that under his leadership CPA India Region Zone-III will grow bigger and better.

Also Read: National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) warns of ‘horrible human rights situation’ if Naga political talks fail (sentinelassam.com)