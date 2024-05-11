National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) warns of ‘horrible human rights situation’ if Naga political talks fail

Kohima: The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Friday said that in the event of failure of the current talks (with the government) they are apprehensive of horrible human rights situation returning to ‘Nagalim’ — the Naga dominated areas.

It said that the Naga people are convinced that the prolonged Naga political talks should be concluded honourably.

The Naga group said the Naga people under the banner of National Socialist Council of Nagalim stand firm on the historic Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015.

“In spite of all these commitments and agreements, the government of India is trying to backtrack and disown the Framework Agreement by creating situations through the agencies of its surrogate Naga factions, opportunists and the neighbouring peoples who are hostile to the cause of the Nagas,” the NSCN-IM said in a statement.

It said that Nagas believe that this ‘Framework Agreement’ would certainly bring a durable peace in the land and a lasting relationship among people.

“It will also guarantee the security of India and the future of the Nagas. All rational people of both parties fear that betrayal of the Framework Agreement will amount to murder of peace and progress in the region, which they feel will be too costly.”

The Naga outfit said that after decades of confrontations, the government of India and the NSCN finally resumed political talks in 1997, culminating in the signing of the historic ‘Framework Agreement’ on August 3, 2015.

“Our Ato Kilonser (Prime Minister) Thuingaleng Muivah reiterated the stand of the Nagas in the talks time and again, stating that ‘the Nagas have neither been a part of the Union of India nor that of Burma (Myanmar) either by conquest or by consent. It is a case of resistance against invasion by India and Myanmar, pure and simple’. The Nagas were compelled to fight back the aggressor states in defence of their land, their national right and future,” the statement said.

“In the signed Framework Agreement, acknowledging the independent nature of the Naga people, the Government of India officially recognised the uniqueness of Naga history,” the Naga outfit claimed.

The NSCN (IM) appealed to all Churches to pray for the political talks with the government and also for the peace of Nagalim.

More than 90 rounds of meetings were held between the government and the Naga groups over the decades-old unresolved Naga political issue.

The NSCN-IM has remained unyielding on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as well as integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread over four northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, besides Myanmar.

The NSCN-IM said that the outfit’s General Secretary and its chief negotiator, Thuingaleng Muivah has recently unequivocally stated that a solution without the Naga national flag and constitution would never be acceptable to the Naga people. (IANS)

