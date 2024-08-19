Meghalaya Police Capture Injured Abductor After Dramatic Cross-Border Chase

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Police have captured alleged abductor following tense showdown in Assam's Dudhnoi area. The incident unfolded late Sunday night. It began with botched ransom demand. It culminated in high-speed chase, gunfire and injured suspect fleeing across state lines.

Suspect identified as Ramu CH Marak from Shantipur in Kamrup district's Boko, was apprehended on Monday from Rengoksaram location under jurisdiction of Kharkutta police station in Meghalaya. This arrest followed intense manhunt after Marak, along with accomplice attempted to extort ransom money in Dudhnoi.

According to sources, drama began when two men arrived in Dudhnoi on scooter. They brazenly demanded ransom. Their actions quickly drew attention of local police. Authorities were alerted to situation and rapidly mobilized response team. Upon arrival police confronted suspects. Rather than surrender, duo attempted to make daring escape.

As suspects fled Meghalaya Police pursued them. This led to a tense exchange that escalated into gunfire The officers fired three rounds at fleeing suspects. In the chaos, Marak was injured. Despite his wounds Marak managed to evade immediate capture. He disappeared into the night and eventually crossed into Meghalaya.

The following day, police efforts paid off when Marak was located and taken into custody. His capture came after significant effort by the authorities who had been combing region in search of suspects. Marak, who had sustained injuries during gunfire exchange was found receiving medical treatment at hospital in Meghalaya. He is currently under police supervision.

However, operation is far from over. The second suspect remains at large. A concerted manhunt is underway. A team led by North Garo Hills Superintendent of Police is actively conducting raids in multiple locations in a bid to apprehend remaining fugitive.

As the search intensifies Meghalaya Police continue to scour the region. They are determined to bring absconding suspect to justice. This incident serves as stark reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face. It reflects the lengths to which they will go to ensure safety and security of the public.