Nagaland: Baptist Church Council Denounces Gay Marriage, Adultery

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) on Tuesday issued a strong condemnation of gay marriage and adultery, aligning their stance with the teachings of the Bible.
The general secretary of the NBCC, Dr Zelhou Keyhou, highlighted the need for a clear loving, and compassionate position, stating that “While we may have faltered in ministering to the LGBTQ+ community, it is now imperative for us to affirm that the LGBTQ+ lifestyle is unacceptable. It goes against God's intended design for marriage, which is between a male and a female, and conflicts with the teachings of the Bible and the Christian faith.”
Keyhou emphasized the principle of “loving the person but hating the sin”, affirming that the Church’s stance is grounded in upholding the tenets of the Christian faith.
He clarified that while the Church avoids criminalizing or stigmatizing individuals, it remains resolute in affirming that the LGBTQ+ lifestyle contradicts biblical teachings.
The general secretary highlighted that the church’s moral guidance is anchored in unchanging biblical principles, rather than in fluctuating cultural norms.
He said, “We aim to be good citizens of this world, but Christians must also stand firm on the issues that impact our faith and morality. We have a higher calling to remain faithful to the teachings of the Bible. While we try to empathize with them, the Church cannot support them in continuing a lifestyle that goes against our faith’s teachings and practices. Our only option is to urge them to seek transformative change.”
The NBCC reaffirmed its dedication to offering compassionate support to individuals grappling with their sexual orientation, all the while firmly asserting that homosexual practices are inconsistent with biblical teachings.
Keyhou warned against compromising biblical morality under societal pressure, emphasizing that the church’s adherence to its principles is paramount.
He also cautioned against yielding to secular influences that aim to undermine the church’s moral integrity.
The NBCC reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to embodying God’s love and graces, while also upholding the sanctity of biblical teachings.
