Nagaland: Baptist Church Council Denounces Gay Marriage, Adultery

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) on Tuesday issued a strong condemnation of gay marriage and adultery, aligning their stance with the teachings of the Bible.

The general secretary of the NBCC, Dr Zelhou Keyhou, highlighted the need for a clear loving, and compassionate position, stating that “While we may have faltered in ministering to the LGBTQ+ community, it is now imperative for us to affirm that the LGBTQ+ lifestyle is unacceptable. It goes against God's intended design for marriage, which is between a male and a female, and conflicts with the teachings of the Bible and the Christian faith.”

Keyhou emphasized the principle of “loving the person but hating the sin”, affirming that the Church’s stance is grounded in upholding the tenets of the Christian faith.