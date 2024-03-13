Assam: AASU Stages Torchlight Rally Against CAA in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) organized a large torchlight rally in Guwahati on Tuesday night, protesting against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
People from different backgrounds and professions, including students, actively took part in the demonstration and pledged to continue their protest until the government withdraws the controversial law.
In a reminder of the 2019 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, demonstrators have once again chanted slogans like “CAA Aami Namanu” (We will not accept the CAA) and “Joi Aai Asom” (Victory to Mother Assam), along with other anti-government slogans to express their discontent.
The AASU led the protest with support from 30 ethnic organizations and other student bodies, including the Asom Jatiya Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).
On Tuesday, the Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) initiated protest programme across the district including Dhaulpur, Narayanpur, Harmoti, Laluk, Bihpuria, Nowboicha, North Lakhimpur, Panigaon, Boginadi, Chaoldhowa, Ghilamora, Dhakuakhana etc. demanding the withdrawal of the Act.
In this context, all the regional units of the organization under the district committee burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and copies of CAA rules.
Led by president Manash Pratim Saikia and general secretary Bimala Prasad Das, the North Lakhimpur regional unit of the AJYCP demonstrated the protest program at Lakhimpur Girls’ HS School Chariali of North Lakhimpur town.
The president and general secretary of the North Lakhimpur regional unit of the AJYCP declared that the organization would continue the anti-CAA stir in the upcoming days too.
They criticized the BJP-led governments for practicing politics in the name of religion and making it easier for Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian, and Parsi foreigners from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, to get Indian citizenship.
Earlier on Monday morning, AASU initiated their protest in Guwahati and other parts of the state by burning copies of the CAA rules.
AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya condemned the act as unjust, communal, unconstitutional, anti-indigenous, and a breach of the Assam Accord.
Bhattacharya emphasized that Assam could not handle the burden of illegal foreigners beyond 1971, stating that the state should not be used as a dumping ground for illegal Bangladeshis.
