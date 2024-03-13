Assam: AASU Stages Torchlight Rally Against CAA in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) organized a large torchlight rally in Guwahati on Tuesday night, protesting against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

People from different backgrounds and professions, including students, actively took part in the demonstration and pledged to continue their protest until the government withdraws the controversial law.

In a reminder of the 2019 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, demonstrators have once again chanted slogans like “CAA Aami Namanu” (We will not accept the CAA) and “Joi Aai Asom” (Victory to Mother Assam), along with other anti-government slogans to express their discontent.

The AASU led the protest with support from 30 ethnic organizations and other student bodies, including the Asom Jatiya Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).