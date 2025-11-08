Mizoram Police arrests 2 drug peddlers in Delhi

New Delhi/Aizawl: A woman suspected to be the mastermind behind a major drug trafficking network linking India and Myanmar has been arrested in New Delhi, officials said on Friday. A senior official said that in a separate operation, police arrested Joseph Lianthangpuia (42) of Chanakya Place in Delhi on Wednesday (November 5) in connection with a case registered at Mizoram's Saitual police station, which pertains to the state's largest-ever heroin seizure -- 15 kg recovered from a vehicle on August 23.

Lianthangpuia is being brought to Mizoram for further investigation, the official said.

The official added that a Mizoram Police team from Zokhawthar police station in Champhai district, with assistance from Delhi Police and the Special Bureau, apprehended Lalchhuanthangi (50) in Delhi. (IANS)

