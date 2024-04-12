Nagaland: BJP Chief JP Nadda to Campaign for PDA Candidate in Nagaland

NAGALAND: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a landmark campaign rally in Nagaland as its national president JP Nadda is expected to defeat People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate Dr.Chumben Murry is determined to increase support. The meeting scheduled for April 13 will be held at the Agri-Expo in Chumaukedima.



Preparations are underway for Nadda's visit and the state BJP unit has mobilized resources to welcome the party chief. An emergency meeting, chaired by state BJP president Benjamin Yeptho, was convened yesterday, attracting top party figures such as MP (State Assembly) and party vice-chairman Fanganan Konyak and national vice-chairman Kropol Witsu.



The agenda of the meeting focused on Nadda’s upcoming trip and the logistics needed to make it a success. The strategy highlights the efforts of the BJP to consolidate support for the PDA candidate ahead of the Nagaland state elections.



JP Nadda’s visit to strengthen his position within the PDA alliance, Dr.Chumben Murry also shows that the team is committed to getting grassroots support for Mary. Nagaland, a state known for its political diversity, presents a unique challenge and opportunity for the BJP to assert its influence.



As anticipation for Nadda’s speech rises, local BJP chapters are mobilizing supporters and coordinating with party workers to ensure a high turnout. The rally in Chumaukedima promises to be an important alliance in the election campaign, giving the PDA coalition momentum as it bids for electoral victory.

With JP Nadda’s visit receiving a strong reception, political observers are keenly watching developments in Nagaland, as the state gears up for a highly contested electoral battle. The BJP’s involvement in the region underscores its focus on expanding its footprint and strengthening alliances in India’s northeastern states.



The campaign that planned to be held soon also represents an important moment for both the parties BJP and the PDA. Meanwhile they also navigates the difficult terrain of the state of Nagaland and it's politics. As the recent election unfolds, the presence of JP Nadda is ought to leave an everlasting impact on the outcome of the upcoming elections in Nagaland.