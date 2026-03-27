Nagaland Budget 2026-27: Rs 1,350 Crore for Development, FNTA Gets Rs 100 Crore Allocation

One of the most politically significant aspects of the budget is the allocation for the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority — and the accompanying legislative push to bring it into existence.

The FNTA Bill, 2026 has been drafted by the Law and Justice Department and is expected to be passed during the current Assembly session. The authority stems from a Memorandum of Agreement signed on February 5, 2026, between the Central government, the Nagaland state government, and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his desire to inaugurate the FNTA by April 2026, and Rio said the state government is making every effort to meet that deadline.