Nagaland-Japan partnership expanded to healthcare, education and development: Rio

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has said that the state's partnership with Japan has grown beyond cultural exchange to encompass education, information technology, healthcare and overall development.

In a significant boost to emergency healthcare services, the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN)-Toyota CSR initiative Asset Handing Over Ceremony was held on Thursday at Zone Niathu in Chumoukedima, during which Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances and other critical assets were formally handed over.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister highlighted Nagaland's long-standing friendship with Japan, recalling the deep cultural ties and mutual cooperation that have evolved over the years.

He said the partnership was formally reinforced during the Forest Festival in December 2024 with the visit of Japanese dignitary Kenji Bono.

Chief Minister Rio also acknowledged the contributions of Suzuki Hiroshi in promoting peace and remembrance of Japan's suffering during the Second World War.

He told that the state government initiated a Peace Memorial newspaper in honour of former soldiers, inaugurated by Yuki Bono and jointly curated with Suzuki.

The publication, titled 'Make for Info Park People', has received widespread appreciation.

Referring to the Eco Park developed as part of the cooperation, the Chief Minister said it stands as a symbol of Nagaland-Japan collaboration, featuring replicas of traditional Japanese houses, a watchtower and landscaped surroundings, which have drawn positive public response.

Chief Minister Rio further highlighted the introduction of Japanese language studies at Nagaland University, supported by teachers funded by the Japanese government.

He added that many Naga youths are now employed in Japan, strengthening people-to-people ties.

Reflecting on the state's progress, the Chief Minister said Nagaland's literacy rate has risen from 22 per cent at the time of statehood in 1962 to 96 per cent today, among the highest in the country, attributing the achievement to sustained collaboration and commitment.

He emphasised the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in reaching underserved communities and expressed hope that the assets handed over would be effectively utilised and serve as models for future development.

Drawing inspiration from Japan's education system, CM Rio said collective responsibility among teachers, students and communities offers valuable lessons for holistic human development.

Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home and Border Affairs, Yanthungo Patton, said that under the healthcare component of the initiative, Advanced Life Support ambulances were provided to four healthcare centres, along with critical medical and non-medical equipment to 11 institutions.

Under the education component, two government schools were supported as pilot projects with furniture, sports equipment and kitchen items to improve learning environments.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the assets handed over are public property meant for daily service and must be properly maintained and judiciously utilised by beneficiary departments and institutions. (IANS)

