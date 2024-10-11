Nagaland Cabinet Discusses Preparations for 25th Hornbill Festival

KOHIMA: The Nagaland State Cabinet on Wednesday discussed various issues, including preparations for the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival at Kisama.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Government Spokesperson and Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, K.G. Kenye, said the Cabinet had reviewed the preparations for the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival, highlighting the hard work being put in by the Tourism Department and its officers. “We hope to make impressive arrangements for our 25th edition to welcome friends from afar,” Kenye said.

The Minister also expressed confidence that people from the eastern areas of Nagaland would participate in the upcoming Hornbill Festival, despite the demand for a Frontier Naga Territory.

The Hornbill Festival is scheduled to take place from December 1 to 10 at the Heritage Village, Kisama. Earlier, in preparation for the Hornbill Festival, the first coordination meeting was held with tribal Hohos and organizations at the department’s directorate office on Wednesday, attended by two representatives from each tribal Hoho. “It’s going to be a grand festival this year,” said G. Hukugha Sema, Commissioner and Secretary of Tourism, Nagaland.

Sema stated, “The tribal bodies are the core and backbone of the Hornbill Festival, and with their cooperation and collaboration, the state has successfully hosted 24 editions so far.” He noted that last year’s festival was a resounding success. “We are now set to have the most befitting and glorious 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival in 2024,” the Commissioner and Secretary added. (ANI)

