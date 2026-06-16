Nagaland capital likely to get rail connectivity by December 2029: NFR

KOHIMA/GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Monday informed Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav that intensive work is underway on the 78.42 km Dimapur-Kohima railway project, which is expected to connect the state capital with the national railway network by December 2029.

During a review of the project, NFR (Construction) officials apprised the Governor of the progress made on the strategically important rail line and said efforts were being made to expedite the work. Once completed, the Dimapur-Kohima railway project will provide direct rail connectivity to Nagaland's capital, significantly improving transportation, trade, tourism and overall socio economic development in the state.

A Lok Bhavan official said the Governor chaired a review meeting on the status of the Dhansiri-Zubza (Dimapur-Kohima) new line railway project and the Integrated Redevelopment of Dimapur Railway Station with officials of the NFR (Construction) in Kohima on Monday.

During the review meeting, the NFR officials apprised the Governor of the progress made under the 78.42 km Dimapur-Kohima Railway Project, a National Project aimed at providing rail connectivity to Kohima district for the first time. The project traverses Assam's Karbi Anglong district and Nagaland's Chumoukedima and Kohima districts.

The Governor was informed that the Dhansiri-Shokhuvi and Shokhuvi-Molvom sections have already been commissioned, while work on the remaining stretches is progressing despite challenging terrain and climatic conditions.

The official noted that the railway project is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, reduce travel time between Dimapur and Kohima, improve mobility for students, patients and commuters, facilitate freight movement, promote tourism, generate employment opportunities and contribute to the socio economic development of Nagaland and the wider Northeastern region.

The NFR officials highlighted several challenges affecting project execution, including difficult geological conditions, landslide prone terrain, heavy monsoon rainfall, poor rock quality, limited working seasons, shortage of skilled labour and infrastructure constraints. Particular attention was drawn to challenges posed by high pressure groundwater ingress and fault zones encountered during tunnel construction.

The Governor also reviewed the progress of the Integrated Redevelopment of Dimapur Railway Station, sanctioned under the station redevelopment programme. The project, scheduled for completion by July 2028, includes modern passenger facilities, office complexes, residential quarters, circulation areas and associated infrastructure.

The railway officials briefed the Governor on ongoing foundation and construction works at various project sites. During the meeting, NFR sought the state government's cooperation in facilitating approach roads to upcoming railway stations, expediting the mutation of acquired railway land, and addressing issues related to riverbed mining near major railway bridges.

The redevelopment project also faces challenges arising from existing encroachments affecting construction activities, for which coordinated action between the Railways and the state government is required.

The Governor emphasised the importance of the timely completion of these strategic infrastructure projects and assured continued support and cooperation from the state government.

He noted that enhanced railway connectivity would play a transformative role in accelerating economic growth, improving public mobility and strengthening regional integration across Nagaland, officials pointed out. (IANS)

Also Read: NFR ensures safe delivery for pregnant passenger on Avadh Assam Express near Rangiya