Nagaland Child’s Viral Anthem Sparks National Pride and a Deeper Discussion on Identity

Nagaland: A young girl from Nagaland has captured the nation's collective heart after a video of her singing the Indian National Anthem went viral across multiple social media platforms.

Dressed in her school uniform, the young child delivered a flawless and earnest live rendition of Jana Gana Mana. She stood confidently center stage during a public inclusion event held under the theme “My Disability Is My Superpower,” backed beautifully by an adult musician simultaneously playing the acoustic guitar and harmonica.

The heartwarming clip gained significant momentum after it was highlighted by Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, who shared the video alongside a profound, single-sentence query that challenged ongoing prejudices regarding the patriotism and identity of citizens from the Northeast.

"What more proof of being Indian do you need?" Along poignantly captioned his post, instantly turning a charming musical display into a profound message celebrating national unity and diversity.

The powerful clip has registered millions of views across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, drawing overwhelming appreciation for the child's immaculate pronunciation, concentration, and pride. Internet users are hailing her performance as a much-needed reminder that national identity transcends regional lines.

“This little girl’s voice carries more pure love for the motherland than a thousand regular speeches combined,” wrote one netizen in a widely shared reaction. Others noted how her innocent, calm, and earnest performance powerfully shuts down casual racism and mistaken identities that people from the Northeast still frequently encounter.

The video continues to serve as an enduring symbol of a truly inclusive India.