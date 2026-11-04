Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Death: Family in Naharkatia Says They Were Not Informed by Police or Administration

Guwahati: The family of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the 26th October, Hotel Bilas Inn shooting in Bora Service, Guwahati, has expressed shock and disappointment after his death in a police encounter in Sivasagar district at 3: 10am on 4th November.

Reacting to the incident, Gogoi’s family members in Naharkatia said they had not received any official communication from the police or the administration regarding his death.

“One of our family members is gone, but we have not been informed about it yet,” a family member said.

Questioning the lack of communication, the family added, “Why have we not been informed? The administration should have informed us. Nobody has contacted us so far.”

Gogoi was reportedly being transported from Guwahati to Sivasagar for investigation in connection with another case when the incident occurred.

He was allegedly shot during an encounter near Rongmon Dhaba in Phulpanisiga, under Gorisagar Police Station, at around 3.10 am.

As per police, Gogoi allegedly attempted to escape after attacking the police team and trying to snatch a service revolver. During the incident, three rounds were reportedly fired, following which police retaliated.

Gogoi sustained a bullet injury to his chest and was rushed to Sivasagar Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sub-Inspector Debashish Sharma of Sivasagar Sadar Police Station was also injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and the family's concerns over the lack of official communication remain significant issues.