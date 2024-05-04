Nagaland Church in Mokokchung Vandalized, Copies of Bible Burnt

KOHIMA: Two fires occurred in the Yimpang area of Kinunger village, in the Mokokchung district on May 3. The village is situated approximately 20 kilometers from Mokokchung Town.
The first fire broke out around 1:30 am, damaging two houses, one granary, and two scooters. Thankfully, no one was injured or killed as the houses were empty.
Villagers from Chungtia and Aliba, along with local volunteers, joined firefighters from the South Fire station, Marepkong Mokokchung, to help contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.
Later that day, around 9:40 am, another fire broke out inside a church. Reports indicated that three bottles of petrol were found inside the church. One bottle was used to start the fire, while the other two were punctured to leak and ignite.
The fire in the church was put out, and the village councils informed the police and district administration.
After the second fire, more bottles of petrol were found in two unoccupied houses in the village.
Properties worth 15 lakhs, including two scooters and a year-old rice granary, were destroyed, according to the village chairman.
The village councils suspected foul play, believing the incidents were deliberately set with fraudulent intent.
The police conducted a preliminary investigation after the first report was filed.
The person responsible has not been found yet as the investigation is ongoing.
The incident occurred shortly after the Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN) expressed concerns about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) plan to conduct a cleanliness drive in church compounds across the state on May 11. The association had doubts about the BJP's intentions behind organizing the drive.
