Nagaland Church in Mokokchung Vandalized, Copies of Bible Burnt

KOHIMA: Two fires occurred in the Yimpang area of Kinunger village, in the Mokokchung district on May 3. The village is situated approximately 20 kilometers from Mokokchung Town.

The first fire broke out around 1:30 am, damaging two houses, one granary, and two scooters. Thankfully, no one was injured or killed as the houses were empty.

Villagers from Chungtia and Aliba, along with local volunteers, joined firefighters from the South Fire station, Marepkong Mokokchung, to help contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.