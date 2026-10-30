Nagaland CM Advocates Women’s Leadership and the Historic FNTA Bill at the ENWO Conference

Nagaland: Addressing the 6th General Conference of the Eastern Nagaland Women Organization (ENWO) in Mon, on Friday, the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has strongly advocated for enhanced women's participation in governance and decision-making bodies, emphasizing that their active engagement is essential to driving societal progress and community development.

Rio highlighted that true empowerment requires a shift from traditional limitations. "If women actively participate in choosing their leaders, they must also be encouraged to become leaders and help shape our society's future," Rio stated. He added that greater female representation brings diverse perspectives that strengthen overall governance.

The Chief Minister lauded the remarkable achievements of female students, noting that in the 2026 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations, girls outpaced boys with a 72.72% pass percentage and secured 57 of the top 20 merit slots. He stressed the necessity of building on these educational milestones by expanding avenues in higher learning, entrepreneurship, and employment.

A major highlight of the address was the commemoration of the landmark Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Bill, 2026. Rio praised the ENWO for its critical supporting role alongside the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) in achieving this pivotal milestone. He expressed optimism that the FNTA will usher in a new era of decentralized self-governance, development, and greater economic opportunities for the six eastern districts.

To further institutionalize regional empowerment, Rio announced that the state government has approved the construction of the ENWO Resource Centre in Longleng. He challenged the organization to transform the upcoming facility into a vibrant hub for learning, capacity-building, and skill development.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton also attended the event, commending ENWO for its tireless advocacy towards women’s welfare, children’s rights, and its dedication to the upliftment of marginalized frontier communities.

Rio concluded by urging the congregation to carry forward their mission with unity and determination, working collectively toward a society where every girl can seamlessly realize her dreams