Nagaland CM chairs review meeting on preparations for Hornbill Festival 2026

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and concerned departments to review preparations for the upcoming Hornbill Festival 2026 at the Chief Minister's Residential Complex in Kohima.

The meeting discussed various arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual festival, including the Protected Area Permit (PAP) issue, the Chief Guest for the inaugural programme and other related preparations.

Commissioner and Secretary, Tourism, Kovi Meyase briefed the meeting on the preparations underway at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama. He highlighted key areas such as waste management, food stalls and sensitisation programmes for stall operators to maintain cleanliness and hygiene during the festival.

The meeting was also informed about the proposed BBQ Zone in the amphitheatre area. Emphasis was laid on promoting locally made products and ensuring that refreshments, including coffee and tea served at Kisama, are sourced from within Nagaland.

The Public Health Engineering Department informed the meeting that restoration work on water supply pipelines was underway, while the Power Department apprised the committee of the ongoing installation of solar lighting.

Preparations for the traditional stone-pulling ceremony, an important component of the Hornbill Festival, were also discussed during the meeting. (ANI)

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