Dimasa Students’ Union opposes Nagaland CM’s remark on Kacharis

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) has strongly objected to a reported statement by the Chief Minister of Nagaland allegedly describing the Kachari people as migrants in Dimapur, terming the remark historically inaccurate, factually untenable, and deeply hurtful to the sentiments of the Kachari community.

In a press statement issued on November 2, DSU said that the reported remark disregarded the historical identity and ancestral connection of the Kachari people with the region.

The Union pointed out that the Kacharis have a longstanding indigenous association with Dimapur, which historically served as the capital of the erstwhile Dimasa Kachari Kingdom. It stated that the region’s historical and archaeological remains bear testimony to this legacy. The DSU firmly maintained that the Kachari people cannot be casually characterised as migrants in a place intrinsically connected to their ancestral heritage.

While emphasising the importance of peaceful coexistence among all communities residing in present-day Dimapur, the Union asserted that such coexistence must not come at the cost of recognising the indigenous identity and historical legacy of the Kachari people.

It further stated that the historical facts and contributions of every community must be acknowledged fairly, without selectively questioning the identity and belonging of the Kacharis. The DSU urged the Nagaland Chief Minister to clarify the reported remark and exercise greater responsibility and sensitivity while addressing issues concerning indigenous communities.

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